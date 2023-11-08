Home  >  News

Authorities close to identifying gunman in Jumalon slay case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2023 12:32 AM

Philippine authorities said they are close to identifying one of three suspects in the murder of Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2023
