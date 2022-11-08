Home > News UNHRC expresses concerns over human rights violations in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2022 01:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Government officials lashed out at a new UN report that criticizes what it says are continuing human rights violations in the country. But a rights group insists the report is based on facts. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight UNHRC human rights human rights violations /sports/11/09/22/pba-what-coach-cholo-learned-as-part-of-bay-area-staff/video/business/11/09/22/psei-posts-flat-finish-as-investors-digest-ph-jobs-report/video/overseas/11/09/22/democrats-republicans-fight-for-control-of-us-congress/video/news/11/09/22/nbi-reviews-prison-footage-linked-to-lapid-slay-case/news/11/09/22/cedric-lees-bid-to-dismiss-serious-illegal-detention-case-denied