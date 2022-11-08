Home  >  News

UNHRC expresses concerns over human rights violations in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2022 01:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Government officials lashed out at a new UN report that criticizes what it says are continuing human rights violations in the country. But a rights group insists the report is based on facts. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 8, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   UNHRC   human rights   human rights violations  