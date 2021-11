Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine president's eldest daughter ignited expectations she may run for a national post after dropping her bid for a third and last term as Davao City mayor.

Her father's long-time aide, vice presidential aspirant Senator Christopher "Bong" also hinted at changing his 2022 plans.

All of this happening less than a week away from a deadline to substitute candidates. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 9, 2021