Metro Manila subway to reach airport, partial operations eyed by 2028

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation is eyeing partial operation of the Metro Manila Subway Project before the end of President Marcos' term in 2028.

"Maybe not the whole 33km," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Work on the subway, billed as the "Project of the Century," is picking up speed as the government brings in more boring machines.

Bautista said the current boring machine is scheduled to reach Quirino Avenue from Valenzuela by the end of the year.

Two more boring tunnel boring machines to be used to bore a tunnel from Metrowalk to Shaw Boulevard are also set to arrive.

"By February, we will have 6 boring machines so the work will go faster," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The Metro Manila Subway will start form Valenzuela and go through Quezon City, Pasig, Makati and all the way to Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and Bicutan. From there, it will go on the North South Commuter Railway and reach all the way to Calamba, Bautista said.