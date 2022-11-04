Home  >  News

Ragos affirms recantation of allegations vs De Lima in cross-examination

Posted at Nov 05 2022 12:51 AM

Former prison chief Raphael Ragos was cross-examined by Philippine state prosecutors during a hearing of the drug case against former senator Leila de Lima. Ragos affirmed the recantation of his previous testimony against De Lima and personally apologized to her. Johnson Manabat has details.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 4, 2022​
