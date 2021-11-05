Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Funding for fuel subsidies for public utility drivers is expected to be released by next week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Friday.

“Hopefully, early next week baka mai-cascade na ang funds sa [Department of Transportation] at LTFRB,” said Joel Bolano, chief of the LTFRB’s Technical Division.

Government has approved the P1-billion fuel subsidy amid rising prices of fuel in recent weeks. It will be disbursed under the LTFRB’s Pantawid Pasada Program.



“In parallel with that, naghahanda na ang LTFRB sa mga pangalan o listahan ng ating mga operator at 'yun pong mga beneficiaries natin ganun din po ang guidelines kung paano ito ibibigay sa ating mga operator at driver,” Bolano said.

Bolano said many drivers abided by the guidelines in the implementation of the 70 percent passenger capacity for public transport.

He added that barriers separating passengers inside the vehicle can now be removed. But he said that passengers still need to follow social distancing while inside the vehicle.

“Yung mga barrier natin sa mga pasahero, 'yung in between po, pwede na pong tanggalin subalit ganun pa rin may social distancing. Meron po tayong inilabas na circular. Kaakibat ng circular ay 'yung illustration sa loob ng public transport para hindi po malito ang ating mga pasahero at mga driver. Ganun na din po sa enforcement para madali nating maipatutupad yung 70 percent capacity,” he said.

- TeleRadyo 5 November 2021