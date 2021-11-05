Fuel subsidy for PUV drivers may be out next week - LTFRB
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 05 2021 08:36 AM
Joel Bolano, public utility drivers, jeepney drivers, fuel subsidy, LTFRB, transportation, DOTr
- /business/11/05/21/inflation-slows-down-to-46-percent-in-october
- /business/11/05/21/figaro-coffee-seeks-approval-of-ipo
- /video/news/11/05/21/cholera-naitala-sa-3-barangay-sa-tanza-cavite
- /business/11/05/21/metrobank-net-income-rises-to-p161-b-in-first-9-months
- /business/11/05/21/airbnb-profit-soars-on-pandemic-era-lifestyles