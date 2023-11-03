Home  >  News

Israel vows to allow Filipinos to exit Gaza

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2023 01:41 AM

The Philippine government pins its hopes on Israel's promise that it would allow more Filipinos to leave war-torn Gaza, which it continues to bomb amid calls for ceasefire. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2023

