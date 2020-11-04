Home  >  News

Communication lines still down in Bato town in Catanduanes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 10:03 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

The town of Bato in Catanduanes, now a portrait of devastation following the onslaught of typhoon Rolly. 

Thousands of houses have been destroyed and four villages remain isolated. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 4, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bato   Catanduanes   RollyPH   typhoon Rolly   Catanduanes typhoon Rolly  