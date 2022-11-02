Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. places 4 regions under state of calamity after Paeng onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:11 AM

Four Philippine regions which bore the brunt of severe tropical storm Paeng are placed under a state of calamity.

The storm left at least 122 dead and over a hundred injured, while 36 people are still missing. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022
 
