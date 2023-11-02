Home  >  News

134 Filipinos still in Gaza

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2023 11:22 PM

Hundreds of foreigners fleeing the war in Gaza finally get to cross into Egypt.

Two Filipinos working with an international medical group are with them.

But other Filipinos are still trapped in the besieged enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2023

