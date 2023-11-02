Home > News 134 Filipinos still in Gaza ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2023 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hundreds of foreigners fleeing the war in Gaza finally get to cross into Egypt. Two Filipinos working with an international medical group are with them. But other Filipinos are still trapped in the besieged enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza Rafah Egypt