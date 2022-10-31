Home  >  News

Paeng kills at least 10 people in Cavite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 01:45 AM

Several provinces in the Philippine island of Luzon are hit by severe flooding during the passage of Paeng.

These areas had not experienced such a calamity in recent times. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2022
 
