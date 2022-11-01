Home > News Biñan, Laguna residents say Paeng worse than Ondoy ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Worse than typhoon Ondoy in the year 2009 was how some residents of the province of Laguna described the aftermath of tropical storm “Paeng”, as many houses there remain submerged in floods. In the neighboring province of Cavite, authorities said clean-up operations after widespread floods could take at least a week. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Paeng PaengPH Ondoy Laguna Cavite floods /entertainment/11/02/22/fil-brit-rocker-beabadoobee-to-join-taylor-swift-tour/news/11/02/22/bangkay-ng-nawawalang-dalaga-sa-camsur-natagpuan/entertainment/11/02/22/a-family-affair-to-premiere-on-netflix-on-november-5/news/11/01/22/pinoy-talents-sa-barcelona-bumida-sa-the-lost-cat-opera/entertainment/11/01/22/rapper-takeoff-member-of-migos-shot-dead-tmz-reports