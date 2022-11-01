Home  >  News

Biñan, Laguna residents say Paeng worse than Ondoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Worse than typhoon Ondoy in the year 2009 was how some residents of the province of Laguna described the aftermath of tropical storm “Paeng”, as many houses there remain submerged in floods.

In the neighboring province of Cavite, authorities said clean-up operations after widespread floods could take at least a week. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Paeng   PaengPH   Ondoy   Laguna   Cavite   floods  