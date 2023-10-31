Home  >  News

PH Navy denies ship trespassed Chinese waters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:42 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2023 12:06 AM

China’s allegation that a Philippine Navy ship illegally entered its waters is refuted by Philippine officials.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard warned the public to be wary of supposedly pro-China narratives being spread by alleged Filipino sympathizers of Beijing. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 31, 2023
