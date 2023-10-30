Home  >  News

PNP records 35 election-related incidents during village, youth council polls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:27 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2023 12:27 AM

Long-standing issues such as vote-buying and voting delays continue to mar this year’s village and youth council polls, despite the Philippine poll body’s efforts to mitigate these. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023
