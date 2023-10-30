Home > News PNP records 35 election-related incidents during village, youth council polls ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:27 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2023 12:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Long-standing issues such as vote-buying and voting delays continue to mar this year’s village and youth council polls, despite the Philippine poll body’s efforts to mitigate these. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight barangay SK elections BSKE 2023 halalan 2023