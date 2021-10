Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Government's adviser for COVID-19 response on Saturday said more studies are needed before the country could procure investigational drugs for treatment, noting that it is only available through compassionate permits.

In a public briefing, Dr. Ted Herbosa pointed out that these could only be used with the authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the hospitals involved.

He added that patients that used the treatment would be observed for research purposes.

"So inaayos ata nila para magkaroon ng better access similar to the EUL, EUA system na mabigyan 'yan ng mga new drugs lalo na kung maganda ang efficacy nila katulad ng sa vaccines," Herbosa said.

The DOH on Friday said that it would soon buy investigational drugs vs COVID-19.

To date, the Food and Drug Administration has only authorized ronapreve as treatment against the respiratory disease.

Philippine health authorities are also using molnupiravir, remdesivir, tocilizumab and baricitinib as COVID-19 investigational drugs.