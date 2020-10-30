Central Luzon braces for Typhoon Rolly

Watch also in iWantTFC

The ABS-CBN News team traveled to the Central Luzon region which is expected to feel the impact of Typhoon Rolly ahead of its expected landfall by Sunday or Monday.

In Cabanatuan City, some residents have expressed concern about the strong storm. The province of Aurora, meanwhile, continues to be on its toes as Typhoon Rolly makes its way towards Luzon. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 30, 2020