Storm Paeng spawns floods, landslides in Central Visayas ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 01:04 AM Watch more on iWantTFC Massive floods and landslides are reported in the central Visayas region of the Philippines due to Tropical Storm Paeng. Passengers at various sea ports have to wait for the storm to pass. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022