Home  >  News

Storm Paeng spawns floods, landslides in Central Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 01:04 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Massive floods and landslides are reported in the central Visayas region of the Philippines due to Tropical Storm Paeng.

Passengers at various sea ports have to wait for the storm to pass. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 28, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Paeng   PaengPH   central Visayas   transportation  