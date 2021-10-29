'Pinatawad na': Ilang LGBTs sa Cebu suportado si Pacquiao
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 29 2021 08:29 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, halalan 2022
- /entertainment/10/29/21/what-john-krasinski-wants-his-kids-to-learn-from-a-quiet-place-part-ii
- /sports/10/29/21/pba-tnt-outclasses-magnolia-to-end-6-year-title-drought
- /video/news/10/29/21/lacson-sotto-tandem-nangampanya-sa-pampanga
- /news/10/29/21/filipino-canadians-feel-impacts-of-higher-inflation
- /video/news/10/29/21/marcos-supporters-nagpakita-ng-puwersa-sa-social-media