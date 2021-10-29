Home  >  News

TV Patrol

'Pinatawad na': Ilang LGBTs sa Cebu suportado si Pacquiao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 08:29 PM

Sa lalawigan ng Cebu naglibot si presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Kasama sa mga mainit na sumalubong kay Pacman ang ilang miyembro ng LGBT community. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 29 Oktubre 2021
 

