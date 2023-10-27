Home > News Israel envoy says 2 missing Filipinos 'likely kidnapped' by Hamas ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2023 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Palestinian health ministry publishes a list of thousands of people killed in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip. The names were released to counter the skepticism of US President Joe Biden on the number of fatalities in the war-torn enclave. Meanwhile, an Israeli envoy suspects two Filipinos unaccounted for in Israel were likely kidnapped by Hamas militants. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war overseas Filipinos