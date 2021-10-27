Home  >  News

ANC

Molnupiravir shipment to arrive in PH next month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 11:03 PM

The Philippines will soon add to its COVID-19 treatment arsenal as it prepares to receive its first shipment of the new anti-viral drug molnupiravir. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2021
 
