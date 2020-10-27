WATCH: Maltreatment of Filipino helper by Philippine ambassador to Brazil

Watch also in iWantTFC

ABS-CBN News has received a copy of CCTV footage showing Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro allegedly mistreating her 51-year-old Filipino helper multiple times inside the diplomatic residence.

In the video courtesy of Globonews, Mauro was seen slapping the 51-year-old victim, but stopped when another employee entered the house. The ambassador was also seen pulling the helper’s ear in another video, and hitting the helper with an umbrella in a separate incident.

The helper is back in the Philippines while the Brazil public defender has opened up an investigation.

The Philippines' top diplomat to Brazil has been recalled after she allegedly maltreated her Filipino household helper, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said the Philippine ambassador to Brazil has been recalled "effective immediately to explain the maltreatment of her service staff."

In a statement, the Brazil Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had not yet been notified by the Labor Prosecutor's Office of the complaint brought to that body against the Ambassador of the Philippines, "and, in coordination with the other competent Brazilian authorities, will provide full support for the progress of the investigation, in accordance with the Convention of Vienna."

ABS-CBN News, October 27, 2020