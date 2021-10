Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday he was in the US for an official visit to the United Nations.

“It is an official visit to the UN on the occasion of the UN international law week," he said in a press briefing, when asked why he was in New York.

“I am supported by officials from the Office of the President and the Department of Foreign Affairs. My wife is with me, but on my own account,” added the official.

Roque, a lawyer, also went to the US in September for his nomination to be a member of the International Law Commission, an advisory body to the UN.

The ILC's mandate is to "initiate studies and make recommendations for the purpose... of encouraging the progressive development of international law and its codification."

Roque's nomination to the body has drawn opposition, including from the executive committee of the University of the Philippines Diliman, his alma mater, where he also taught law.