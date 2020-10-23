Home  >  News

Lorenzana: Stop 'red-tagging' sans proof

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:45 AM

A high-ranking military official deals with the fallout from his supposed red-baiting of Filipino celebrities but he remains unapologetic. The Philippines' defense chief already advises him not to make claims without backing it with evidence. Chiara Zambrano has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 23, 2020
