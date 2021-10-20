Home  >  News

PH raises daily vaccination target to 1.5 million

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2021 11:08 PM

The Philippines seeks a three-fold increase in its daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

President Rodrigo Duterte also ramped up efforts to prevent local governments from favoring certain vaccine brands. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2021
 
