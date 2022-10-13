Home > News Filipino journalists call for end to impunity amid death threats ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2022 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Journalists in the Philippines called once more for an end to impunity after two TV commentators received supposed death threats. The threats were made shortly after the fatal ambush of a radio show host critical of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his immediate predecessor. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight press freedom journalism impunity death threat /video/news/10/14/22/comelec-preps-for-local-polls-despite-postponement/video/business/10/14/22/ph-shares-up-for-3rd-day-despite-light-volume/video/news/10/14/22/2-week-joint-ph-us-kamandag-exercises-to-end-friday/entertainment/10/14/22/melai-has-char-birthday-greeting-for-husband-jason/video/news/10/14/22/higit-30k-tumawag-sa-crisis-line-sa-kasagsagan-ng-pandemic