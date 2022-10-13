Home  >  News

Filipino journalists call for end to impunity amid death threats

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 12:47 AM

Journalists in the Philippines called once more for an end to impunity after two TV commentators received supposed death threats.

The threats were made shortly after the fatal ambush of a radio show host critical of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his immediate predecessor. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2022
 
