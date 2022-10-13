Home  >  News

2-week joint PH-US Kamandag naval exercises to end Friday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 12:10 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A two-week joint naval exercise of Filipino and American troops is set to finish Friday in the central Luzon region of the Philippines.

Over 3,000 troops took part in live-fire exercises Thursday, simulating an assault on a terrorist lair. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Kamandag   joint naval exercises   US-PH naval exercises  