Home > News 2-week joint PH-US Kamandag naval exercises to end Friday ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2022 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A two-week joint naval exercise of Filipino and American troops is set to finish Friday in the central Luzon region of the Philippines. Over 3,000 troops took part in live-fire exercises Thursday, simulating an assault on a terrorist lair. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Kamandag joint naval exercises US-PH naval exercises /entertainment/10/14/22/melai-has-char-birthday-greeting-for-husband-jason/video/news/10/14/22/higit-30k-tumawag-sa-crisis-line-sa-kasagsagan-ng-pandemic/video/news/10/14/22/nearly-a-kilo-of-marijuana-seized-from-remulla-son/news/10/13/22/pulis-patay-matapos-pagbabarilin-sa-ilocos-norte/sports/10/13/22/pba-rakocevic-admires-injured-coach-for-dedication