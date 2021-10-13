Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat said Wednesday he is running for senator to make history as the "first indigenous person" in the Senate.

The Senate is "supposed to be the representation of the national constituency" but is composed of "political dynasties, big business, multi-millionares," according to Baguilat.

"It’s going to be very difficult, but I'd like to do something historic, to be the first katutubo to be in the Senate. Never had there been someone from katutubo, someone from the rural areas, the mountains and I have experienced as governor and mayor and record in the House is something I can present to the people," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Sa'kin ang mas (To me, what's more) important is to be the voice of the people who don’t normally have representation in the Senate."

Baguilat, a member of the Liberal Party, was first elected as a lawmaker in 2010. Prior to this, he served as Ifugao governor for two terms and as mayor of Kiangan town from 1995 to 2000.