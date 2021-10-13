Home  >  News

88,000 people affected by Storm Maring in La Union

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2021 11:30 PM | Updated as of Oct 13 2021 11:31 PM

Severe Tropical Storm Maring destroyed millions of pesos worth of crops in various areas of the Philippine island of Luzon.

Displaced villagers also find themselves with no homes to return to. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2021
