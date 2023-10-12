Home  >  News

PSA hack not similar to ransomware attack on PhilHealth: official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2023 11:34 PM

A Filipino cybersecurity expert raised the alarm over the recent hacking of Philippine government agencies.

One of them, the Philippine Statistics Authority, said it has a lead on who may be behind its data breach. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2023
