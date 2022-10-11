Home > News Survey shows 86 pct of Filipinos believe 'fake news' a problem in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 12 2022 01:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Social media influencers were identified by most Filipinos in a new survey as the main spreaders of false information in the country. An overwhelming majority also agree fake news is a problem that should be addressed in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight fake news Pulse Asia survey misinformation /sports/10/12/22/pvl-chery-tiggo-glad-to-start-conference-with-win/sports/10/12/22/ncaa-balanced-lyceum-edges-arellano/video/business/10/12/22/ph-shares-snap-3-day-losing-streak-rise-to-5847/entertainment/10/12/22/vice-ganda-responds-to-feedback-on-ivanas-look-in-film/sports/10/11/22/pvl-kalei-mau-confident-teammates-can-adjust-to-new-roles