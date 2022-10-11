Home  >  News

Survey shows 86 pct of Filipinos believe 'fake news' a problem in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2022 01:44 AM

Social media influencers were identified by most Filipinos in a new survey as the main spreaders of false information in the country.

An overwhelming majority also agree fake news is a problem that should be addressed in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 11, 2022
 
