Higit P4B confidential funds kasama sa aprubadong Office of the President budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2023 08:55 PM

Lusot na sa Senate Finance Committee ang 2024 budget ng Office of the President na aabot sa P10.7 bilyon, kasama sa halagang 'yan ang mahigit P4 bilyong confidential and intelligence funds. Samantala, dismayado naman si DICT Secretary John Ivan Uy matapos tanggalan ng confidential fund ang kagawaran. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres . TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 11 Oktubre 2023. 

