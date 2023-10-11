Home > News Higit P4B confidential funds kasama sa aprubadong Office of the President budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 11 2023 08:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lusot na sa Senate Finance Committee ang 2024 budget ng Office of the President na aabot sa P10.7 bilyon, kasama sa halagang 'yan ang mahigit P4 bilyong confidential and intelligence funds. Samantala, dismayado naman si DICT Secretary John Ivan Uy matapos tanggalan ng confidential fund ang kagawaran. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres . TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 11 Oktubre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Office of the President Senate Finance Committee finance