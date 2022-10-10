PAGASA monitoring twin storms; Maymay nears Aurora

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said it is monitoring two weather disturbances, one within and another outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said the low pressure area east of Casiguran, Aurora has developed into tropical depression Maymay.

Maymay was last seen 300 km east of Casiguran, Aurora. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwestward at 10 kph.

Maymay is expected to make landfall near southern portion of Aurora or northern portion of Quezon Wednesday afternoon or evening. It is then seen to move west southwestward and cross several provinces in Central Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning or afternoon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 has been raised over Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands in anticipation of Maymay's effects.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and Kalinga, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said it is also monitoring another low pressure area outside PAR.

The LPA was last seen 1,730 km east of Eastern Visayas. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55kph. It is moving north northeastward at 35kph.

ABS-CBN resident meteoroogist said this weather disturbance will be named Neneng once it enters PAR.

--TeleRadyo, 11 October 2022