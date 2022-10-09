Home  >  News

P6.7 bilyong halaga ng shabu nasamsam sa Manila drug bust

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2022 08:16 PM

Aabot sa halos P7 bilyong halaga ng shabu ang nasamsam ng mga awtoridad sa buy-bust operation sa Maynila noong gabi ng Sabado. Naaresto naman ang isang intel officer ng Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group na sangkot umano sa nadiskubreng droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Anna Cerezo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 9 Oktubre 2022

