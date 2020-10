Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A riot broke out between rival gangs inside New Bilibid Prison before dawn Friday, a Bureau of Corrections official has confirmed.

BuCor Spokesman Gabriel Chaglag said the riot broke out in one quadrant of the prison at around 2:30 a.m. but was quickly quelled by prison authorities before it could escalate.

"Nagpang-abot po 'yung dalawang grupo, yung Sputnik at Commando. Meron pong mga casualties at nasugatan. Hindi pa natin masabi kung ilan 'yung namatay at ilan sugatan," he said in an ABS-CBN TeleRadyo interview.

"Meron talagang namatay, hindi lang natin ma-confirm ilan sila."

He said that unlike a regular jail, the New Bilibid Prison is "like a barangay" with a population of 18,000. He said prison guards do not monitor inmates on a 24/7 basis.

He said the situation has been contained and an investigation is ongoing.