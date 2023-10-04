VP Sara: Opposing confidential funds means opposing peace

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice President Sara Duterte branded those opposing confidential funds as "enemies of the nation," as they also supposedly oppose peace by questioning or preventing the budget allocation.

Duterte defended her offices' proposed confidential funds for the 2024 budget in her speech on Wednesday, October 4, during the celebration of the 122nd Police Service Anniversary in Butuan City.

The vice president and education secretary emphasized the "vital role" of confidential funds in "maintaining security by providing the necessary resources to address unforeseen challenges swiftly and decisively."

Both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education's proposed allocations for confidential funds have been met with criticism and opposition in Congress, which Duterte addressed in her speech.

She equated challenging the allocation of confidential funds to having "insidious motivations," and urged standing up against "attackers" of peace and order.

"Kung sino man kumokontra sa confidential funds ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Kung sino ang kumokontra sa kapayaan ay kalaban ng bayan," she said.