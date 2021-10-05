Home  >  News

Son of late dictator Marcos to run for president

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 10:26 PM

The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is running for president in the country's 2022 elections.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he will restore what he calls a "unifying leadership" to a country his father ruled with an iron fist for 14 years. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2021
 
