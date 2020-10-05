Home  >  News

Internet connectivity issues mar first day of distance learning classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2020 11:00 PM

Virtual classrooms open for millions of Filipino public school students as the country marks World Teachers' Day.

But the official first day of the Philippines' unprecedented shift to distance and online learning is marred by multiple reports of internet connectivity issues, a concern which the education department concedes is beyond their power. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2020
 
