Cybersecurity analyst warns hackers may have gained access to data of PhilHealth members ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2023 10:29 PM Members of the Philippine state health insurer were warned of potential scams and fraud after some of their data may have been compromised in a ransomware attack. PhilHealth admitted its outdated cybersecurity system enabled hackers to gain access. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2023