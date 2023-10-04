Home  >  News

Cybersecurity analyst warns hackers may have gained access to data of PhilHealth members

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 10:29 PM

Members of the Philippine state health insurer were warned of potential scams and fraud after some of their data may have been compromised in a ransomware attack.

PhilHealth admitted its outdated cybersecurity system enabled hackers to gain access. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2023
