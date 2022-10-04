Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tututukan ng Department of Education ang kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates na makapagtrabaho agad, lalo't isa ito sa mga pangako ng K-12 program. Naniniwala naman ang Technical Education And Skills Development Authority na malulutas ang jobs-skills mismatch ngayong isinailalim na sila sa Department of Labor and Employment. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Oktubre 2022