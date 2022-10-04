Kahandaang magtrabaho ng mga SHS graduate tututukan ng DepEd
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 04 2022 08:49 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /entertainment/10/04/22/drag-race-ph-queens-thankful-for-spending-time-with-loved-ones
- /entertainment/10/04/22/the-juans-records-theme-song-of-this-new-abs-cbn-series
- /news/10/04/22/higit-57200-education-workers-nanawagan-ng-umento
- /video/news/10/04/22/hustisya-panawagan-para-sa-napaslang-na-brodkaster-na-si-percy-lapid
- /entertainment/10/04/22/flower-of-evil-cast-bares-challenge-in-mounting-series