Kahandaang magtrabaho ng mga SHS graduate tututukan ng DepEd

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 08:49 PM

Tututukan ng Department of Education ang kahandaan ng mga senior high school graduates na makapagtrabaho agad, lalo't isa ito sa mga pangako ng K-12 program. Naniniwala naman ang Technical Education And Skills Development Authority na malulutas ang jobs-skills mismatch ngayong isinailalim na sila sa Department of Labor and Employment. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Oktubre 2022

