In this throwback episode, "Mission Possible" visits the Artex compound, a permanently flooded community in Malabon City, and meets Nylen Yocogco and her family who have been living there for more than a decade. Like many women in the area, Nylen rows a makeshift boat to earn a living and provide for her children. Apart from livelihood, some of the struggles they have had to face over the years were calamities, medical emergencies, and even a fire. The program and several sponsors help the Yocogcos find an apartment where they can relocate, surprising them with brand-new household items and a small business.