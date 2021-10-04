Watch more on iWantTFC

She recently testified under oath at the Philippine Senate that Pharmally Pharmaceuticals practically swindled the government.

But former Pharmally official Krizle Mago now claims she never meant a word of it.

Mago's reversal was done before House lawmakers who have been accused of defending the Duterte administrations against corruption allegations. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021

