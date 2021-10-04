Home  >  News

Ex-Pharmally exec recants testimony in Senate probe on pandemic deals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 10:28 PM

She recently testified under oath at the Philippine Senate that Pharmally Pharmaceuticals practically swindled the government.

But former Pharmally official Krizle Mago now claims she never meant a word of it.

Mago's reversal was done before House lawmakers who have been accused of defending the Duterte administrations against corruption allegations. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021
 
