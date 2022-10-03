Home  >  News

PCSO defends Oct. 1 Grand Lotto draw

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 10:55 PM

Incredulity and suspicion abound after a rare combination of Philippine lottery numbers was guessed by hundreds of winners who get to split the P236 million cash prize.

The agency operating the 6/55 lotto defends the integrity of the lottery draw as several lawmakers insist it must be investigated. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022
 
