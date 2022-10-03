Home > News PCSO defends Oct. 1 Grand Lotto draw ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 10:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Incredulity and suspicion abound after a rare combination of Philippine lottery numbers was guessed by hundreds of winners who get to split the P236 million cash prize. The agency operating the 6/55 lotto defends the integrity of the lottery draw as several lawmakers insist it must be investigated. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PCSO Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office 6/55 Grand Lotto /video/news/10/03/22/malacaang-says-marcos-singapore-trip-productive/news/10/03/22/one-of-655-grand-lotto-bettors-has-2-winning-tickets-pcso/life/10/03/22/cecile-alvarezs-revenge-travel-to-paris-for-sdgs/news/10/03/22/puv-operators-rush-to-get-new-fare-guide/news/10/03/22/marcos-singapore-f1-grand-prix-best-way-to-drum-up-business