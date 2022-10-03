Home > News Malacañang says Marcos’ Singapore trip ‘productive’ ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 10:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The uproar over an unannounced and seemingly luxurious trip by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to a prestigious racing event in Singapore. The Philippine presidential palace has provided little details about Marcos’ trip, which has been criticized amid the typhoon calamity that befell several Philippine provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos F1 Singapore /video/news/10/03/22/pcso-defends-oct-1-grand-lotto-draw/news/10/03/22/one-of-655-grand-lotto-bettors-has-2-winning-tickets-pcso/life/10/03/22/cecile-alvarezs-revenge-travel-to-paris-for-sdgs/news/10/03/22/puv-operators-rush-to-get-new-fare-guide/news/10/03/22/marcos-singapore-f1-grand-prix-best-way-to-drum-up-business