Malacañang says Marcos’ Singapore trip ‘productive’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 10:51 PM

The uproar over an unannounced and seemingly luxurious trip by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to a prestigious racing event in Singapore.

The Philippine presidential palace has provided little details about Marcos’ trip, which has been criticized amid the typhoon calamity that befell several Philippine provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022
