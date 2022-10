Lawmaker wants mandatory drug tests for celebrities

Watch more News on iWantTFC

If he had his way, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert "Ace" Barbers wants actors to undergo mandatory drug tests before they can take on any acting project.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Barbers said producers, directors and even TV stations should make it a requirement that actors undergo drug tests before they are hired.

"The past several years meron pong mga inidolo ng bayan na mga artista na talagang nasangkot sa ilegal na droga. Sa aking palagay, ito ay makakaimpluwensiya sa ating mga kabataan," he said.

"Sa aking paniwala, siguro dapat sa industriya ng pelikula e siguro dahil ito ang malapit sa puso ng tao...siguro dapat malinis ang kanilang mga imahe at hindi sangkot sa masamang bisyong ito."

The congressman's proposal came following the arrest of actor Dominic Roco and four companions in a buy bust operation.

Barbers, who chairs the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, said he takes yearly drug tests to show that he walks the talk. He said he has also encouraged his fellow lawmakers to set an example and take drug tests voluntarily.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, October 3, 2022