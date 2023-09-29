Home  >  News

US House panel slams China's activities in South China Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 01:54 AM

A US lawmaker criticized the Biden administration's engagements with Beijing during a House hearing on China's actions in the South China Sea. 

One US defense official also commended the Philippines for defending its sovereignty in the disputed waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 29, 2023
