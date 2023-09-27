Home  >  News

OVP explains spending P125-M confidential funds in 19 days in 2022

Posted at Sep 28 2023 02:26 AM

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) maintained Wednesday (September 27) that it spent its allocated P125-million confidential funds in 2022 in 19 days, not 11, during House plenary deliberations on its proposed 2024 budget on Wednesday, September 27. 

Speaking on behalf of the OVP as budget sponsor, Davao de Oro 1st District Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora had this explanation for the fast spending of the confidential funds that year.
