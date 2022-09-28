Home > News Typhoon Karding death toll climbs to 10 ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2022 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The death toll from typhoon Karding in the Philippines climbed to 10 as two more fatalities were reported Wednesday. Officials in storm-hit areas are appealing for government aid as the damage estimates grow even further. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight KardingPH Karding Karding aftermath Quezon /news/09/28/22/ca-fails-to-act-on-nominations-of-tulfo-calida-13-others/news/09/28/22/new-chr-chair-says-he-applied-for-the-job-assures-fairness/news/09/28/22/dela-rosa-on-move-by-iccs-khan-ano-siya-hilo/sports/09/28/22/uaap-dlsus-pumaren-chimes-in-on-losing-to-up-in-semis/entertainment/09/28/22/binis-live-album-showcase-postponed-for-october