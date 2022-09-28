Home  >  News

Typhoon Karding death toll climbs to 10

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 11:39 PM

The death toll from typhoon Karding in the Philippines climbed to 10 as two more fatalities were reported Wednesday.

Officials in storm-hit areas are appealing for government aid as the damage estimates grow even further. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 28, 2022
 
