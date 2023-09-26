Home  >  News

China to PH: Don't provoke or stir up trouble

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:01 AM

China tells the Philippines not to be a troublemaker.

The warning comes after the Philippines removed China's floating barrier from a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fishermen. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023
 
