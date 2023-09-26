Home > News China to PH: Don't provoke or stir up trouble ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 02:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China tells the Philippines not to be a troublemaker. The warning comes after the Philippines removed China's floating barrier from a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fishermen. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea