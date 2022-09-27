Home  >  News

Marcos taps ex-chief justice Bersamin as new executive secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 27 2022 11:56 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore in his new executive secretary, Lucas Bersamin.

The former chief justice is known for his controversial court decisions, including his vote to allow a hero’s burial for the president’s father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022
