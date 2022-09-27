Home > News Marcos taps ex-chief justice Bersamin as new executive secretary ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2022 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore in his new executive secretary, Lucas Bersamin. The former chief justice is known for his controversial court decisions, including his vote to allow a hero’s burial for the president’s father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Lucas Bersamin executive secretary /entertainment/09/27/22/with-rgb-hearts-maja-confirms-abs-cbn-comeback/sports/09/27/22/mayweather-back-in-manila-to-endorse-product/sports/09/27/22/spikers-turf-cignal-sets-titular-clash-with-nu-sta-elena/news/09/27/22/solons-flag-slow-budget-utilization-for-some-dotr-projects/news/09/27/22/scholarship-med-programs-apektado-dahil-sa-kakulangan-ng-budget