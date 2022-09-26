Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos siniguro ang ayuda para sa mga apektado ng 'Karding'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 07:58 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ilang oras matapos humupa ang Bagyong Karding, agad pinulong ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang mga bumubuo sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council para alamin ang pangkalahatang pinsala ng bagyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Setyembre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Karding   KardingPH   NDRRMC   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   Bongbong Marcos   ayuda  